KAMPALA, June 21, (Xinhua/GNA) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday said the government will closely monitor the use of social media for illegal purposes and causing insecurity.



Museveni while addressing lawmakers on the security situation in the country said criminals were using social media platforms to spread lies, threaten violence and cause panic in the East African country.

He said the government does not want to block social media but it will locate the criminal elements and arrest them.

"We are going to acquire capacity on top of what Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) has to quickly locate the criminals without interfering with other users," he said.

"Why hide identity? You hide (your identity) because you are a liar. We shall use technology to quickly locate the criminals hiding behind social media. We shall get you and expose you."

The stringent security measure is among the ten that Museveni announced to address the spate of murders and kidnappings in the country.

Uganda has over 23.5 million mobile phone subscribers, according to the recent report by the UCC.

GNA