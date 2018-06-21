LAGOS, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Two female suicide bombers lost their lives after a failed attack on a popular military market in Nigeria's northern Maiduguri city late Wednesday, local police confirmed on Thursday. Police spokesperson Edet Okon said in a statement reaching Xinhua that the first bomber was gunned down by soldiers while trying to buy a ticket to gain entrance into Mammy market, wh

LAGOS, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Two female suicide bombers lost their lives after a failed attack on a popular military market in Nigeria's northern Maiduguri city late Wednesday, local police confirmed on Thursday.



Police spokesperson Edet Okon said in a statement reaching Xinhua that the first bomber was gunned down by soldiers while trying to buy a ticket to gain entrance into Mammy market, where soldiers socialize.

The soldiers had shot her on suspicion she was a bomber, while the second bomber detonated her explosives inside the tricycle.

The two bombers died instantly while 15 people were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment, he added, noting that the scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel and normalcy has been restored.

Terror group Boko Haram, which is blamed for thousands of deaths and displacement of 2.3 million people since 2009, is suspected to be responsible for the failed attack.

He also urged residents to be extra vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the police or other security agencies for necessary actions.

Maiduguri, the birthplace of the terror group and capital of the north-eastern state of Borno, had served as the armed group's headquarters and spiritual base for several years until the Nigerian military cleared their largest training camp last December.

GNA