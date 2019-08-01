news, story, article

TUNIS, Aug 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - Tunisia's interim President Mohamed Ennaceur has signed a presidential decree calling the electorate to vote in the presidential election of 2019, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.



The President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Nabil Baffoun had announced on Tuesday that the early presidential election will be held on Sept. 15, 2019 while the candidacy for the presidential election will be open as of August 2 to 9.

The vote of Tunisians living abroad will take place on Sept. 13-15. Preliminary results of the presidential election will be announced on Sept. 17, 2019.

In case none of the candidates obtains the absolute majority of votes in the first round, a second one will be held within two weeks after the announcement of the first round's final results. Following the death of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of the Assembly of People's Representatives Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as acting president of the republic for a period of 45 days and a maximum of 90.

During this period, the presidential election should be held in accordance with the country's constitution.

