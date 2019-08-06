news, story, article

JUBA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) - South Sudan and its northern neighbor Sudan have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries' police force.



The agreement signed on Monday by the police chiefs of both countries seeks to enhance capacity building, intelligence sharing and visa on arrival at airports and all points of entries to both citizen of the two countries, the South Sudan police said in statement Tuesday.

"This is the beginning and good gesture between South Sudan police and Sudan police force," said South Sudan Police Chief Majak Akech.

"For us, we are very delighted and privileged to have you and it will be long lasting relationships that will actually path way for other generations to come," Akech said.

The agreement also covers exchange of security information on organized and transnational crimes and coordination and enhancing the provision of logistical support.

On his part, director-general of Sudan Police Force Adil Mohammed Ahmed said the agreement shows strong commitment towards fighting crime in the two countries.

GNA