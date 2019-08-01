news, story, article

KHARTOUM, Aug 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector, Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu's faction, has declared cessation of hostilities for five months at South Kordofan region.



"As a goodwill gesture towards peaceful solution to the Sudanese issue and to give opportunity for immediate and smooth transition of power to the civilians, I declare unilateral cessation of hostilities at all the movement's controlled areas," said Al-Hilu in a statement Wednesday.

"The cessation of hostilities will be effective as of August 1 until the coming December 31," according to the statement.

The statement urged all units of the SPLM/northern sector to abide by the cessation of hostilities and refrain from any hostile acts unless in self-defence.

The SPLM/northern sector, Al-Hilu's faction is fighting the government at South Kordofan, while another faction of the SPLM/northern sector, led by Malik Agar, is fighting the government at Blue Nile area.

