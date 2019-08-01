news, story, article

KHARTOUM, Aug 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) has announced that the authorities have arrested the perpetrators of an earlier shooting rampage targeting demonstrating school students in North Kordofan State.



The perpetrators of the shooting, which occurred Monday in El Obied city, "have been identified as a force that was guarding the Sudanese-French Bank at the market of El Obied city," said the TMC's security committee in a statement on Wednesday.

"The seven-member force belongs to the Rapid Support Forces." "All seven members of the force have been arrested," the committee said.

"They have been handed over to the General Prosecution in North Kordofan to complete investigation and trial procedures."

Five people were killed and dozens of others injured in the shooting attack on Monday.

The incident sparked a wave of anger and widespread protests across Sudanese cities, especially among school students, prompting the state's security committee to issue a decision to suspend classes in all schools as of Wednesday.

