MAPUTO, July 24 (Xinhua/GNA) - A regional conference of women police kicked off Tuesday in Maputo, bringing together police from Southern African countries with the aim of discussing mechanism to increase the number of women in police sector.

The 3-day event is promoting change of experiences between different participants looking into different polices of women empowerment.

"In Mozambique women police represents 17 percent of the entire corporation, this means that we are losing a vital opportunity to have women contributing for peace and security, we need parity to change power relations in societies so that gender equality is a reality" said United Nations Resident Coordinator to Mozambique Myrta Kaulard.

During the official opening, the general commander of the Mozambican police, Bernardino Rafael encouraged women and said that they are capable and ready to assume leading positions in the corporation because they add value in the process to fight crime.

"Engage women into our police corporation is a regional concern, so that we can always be together in the walk to prevent and fight crime, and in search of conditions for the free circulation of people and goods in our region," said the chief of Mozambique's police.

The conference is attended by policewomen from South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo and Botswana.\

The conference will be discussing the role of police in fighting extremism violence, human trafficking, and participation of women in peace missions, among others.

GNA