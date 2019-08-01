news, story, article

GOMA,DRC, Aug. 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - A communique sent by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) presidency on Thursday morning said Rwandan authorities have decided to restrict movements of people on border following confirmation of three positive cases of Ebola at Goma town in eastern DRC.



According to the communique, on the basis of a unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities, Rwandan citizens cannot leave for Goma, while Congolese are forbidden to enter Rwanda.

"This decision is prejudicial to many Congolese and expatriates who live in Gisenyi but work in Goma," the communique stated.

"Congolese authorities deplore this decision which goes against the recommendation of the World Health Organization," said the communique.

However, Rwandan authorities told a different story.

Rwandan health minister Diane Gashumba on Thursday dismissed the reports that Rwanda had closed its border with the DRC over fears of Ebola outbreak.

"Rwanda has not closed its border with the DRC. What you are reading in media is not true, but people simply misunderstood the situation at the border this morning," Gashumba told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

People were delayed at the border in the morning as they were sensitized on signs and dangers of Ebola virus and measures to prevent themselves from being infected, she said.

