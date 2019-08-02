news, story, article

LAGOS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua/GNA) - Babagana Zulum, governor of Nigeria's restive northeastern state of Borno, on Thursday called for deployment of more security apparatus to fast track peace building process in the conflict prone areas of the state.

The governor made the appeal in Jakana community following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area on Tuesday, where they abducted two people and looted food items.

He called on the villagers not to flee their homes for fear of the insurgents' attacks, assuring that the military was on top of the situation.

Jakana community is about 40 km from Maiduguri, capital of the state.

Zulum said that the state government was considering options to re-establish a police outpost in the area to enhance security, protect lives and property.

July witnessed several attacks in Borno by Boko Haram militants, leading to dozens of deaths.

Boko Haram, whose agenda is to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country, has also spread its tentacles to neighboring countries including Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

GNA