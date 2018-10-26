LAGOS, Oct. 26, (Xinhua) - Nigeria is committed to increasing the total value and volume of non-oil exports, a senior executive with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said on Thursday. The present economic realities in the country had made it necessary to diversify the economy from its sole dependence on oil, Segun Awolowo, head of the council said in central north Minna, Niger s

The present economic realities in the country had made it necessary to diversify the economy from its sole dependence on oil, Segun Awolowo, head of the council said in central north Minna, Niger state.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop on encouraging women into trade, he said the NEPC was focused on providing support services to exporters in the value chain of game-changing products such as cashew, cassava, shea butter, sesame seeds, yam and palm oil.

The zero-oil plan and the one state product strategy already incorporated in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan are geared toward creating employment for the youths, he added.

The NEPC boss said that a SheTrades initiative aimed at connecting 200,000 Nigeria women-owned businesses to the global market.

The SheTrades initiative aims at increasing economic growth and job creation in Commonwealth countries by enabling increased participation of women-owned businesses in international trade.

Awolowo stressed the need to mainstream women in economic activities and make women business enterprises significant contributors to the nation's economy and revenue base.

