LAGOS, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) - Nigeria has recorded unprecedented achievements on infrastructure development in three and half years under President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi said Thursday.



Speaking at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure in southwest city of Ibadan, Ameachi said the governing party was prepared for an open debate with the opposition on the successes recorded, especially on infrastructure development.

The minister said the government was working hard to ensure the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project by February 2019.

The former governor of oil rich Rivers State added that after completing the Lagos-Ibadan section of the project, the focus would turn to the Lagos-Kano standard gauge.

Amaechi also disclosed that the government was embarking on a 500 million U.S. dollars transit camp initiative on the southwest Ibadan-Iseyin road in Oyo State which would have a modern mall and hotel.

He urged residents of Ibadan to take advantage of the booming economic activities as a result of the government initiatives.

