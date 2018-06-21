BELGRADE, June 20 (Xinhua/ GNA) - Liberia revokes the recognition of independence of Kosovo, the country's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley informed his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Belgrade on Wednesday. Findley gave Dacic an official note of Liberia, notifying him that the country no longer recognizes the unilaterally declared independence of Serbian southern province of Kosovo

Findley gave Dacic an official note of Liberia, notifying him that the country no longer recognizes the unilaterally declared independence of Serbian southern province of Kosovo and Metohija that seceded in 2008.

At a press conference after the meeting, Findley confirmed to journalists that "the government of Liberia has recognized the fact that Belgrade and Pristina have ongoing negotiations under EU patronage, so Liberia is withdrawing the recognition of independence of Kosovo, while these talks are in progress".

Dacic expressed in a government release "immense gratitude to Liberia for understanding Serbia's position", estimating that this is important for the overall process of dialogue between authorities in Belgrade and Pristina so that they can reach a just and compromise solution.

GNA