MAPUTO, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - Officials from Kenya were in Maputo on Wednesday to share their experiences in combating extremist violence and mechanisms to prevent and reduce recruitment, particularly, of women and girls.

Poverty remains serious, making women and girls vulnerable to recruitment of militants for extremist violence, Lilian Okembo from Kenya said at an event that gathered experts from the southern African region to discuss the role of women in police in their fight against gender-based violence, cybercrimes and human trafficking, among others.

"Ladies are very trustworthy, loyal, so when they recruit a lady, they know that they have recruited an entire village," Okembo said when explaining why women are victims of recruitment.

Sospeter Mungi from the counter-terrorism center in Kenya said that other forms of preventing and mitigating extremist violence include community sensitization, national legislation to address challenges regarding children's rights, and juvenile justice frameworks.

Women police were encouraged to pay full attention to children's behavior in social media, another platform used by recruiters to increase their members.

Participants also stressed joint efforts made by different countries, as extremist violence has become a global and regional concern.

