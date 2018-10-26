NAIROBI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday congratulated Sahle-Work Zewde on her election as the first female president of Ethiopia. Kenyatta said the election of Zewde, who was Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi (UNON), is a resounding demonstration of the changing fortunes for the indefatigable and distinguished women of Africa. "I am elated for Hon.

NAIROBI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday congratulated Sahle-Work Zewde on her election as the first female president of Ethiopia.



Kenyatta said the election of Zewde, who was Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi (UNON), is a resounding demonstration of the changing fortunes for the indefatigable and distinguished women of Africa.

"I am elated for Hon. Sahle-Work Zewde on her election earlier today to the position of President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. It is a historic moment for the people of Ethiopia, Africa and indeed the whole world," he said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Under Ethiopia's constitution, the president is the head of state, but the office's powers are ceremonial and include opening Parliament, appointing ambassadors following the Prime Minister's recommendation and receiving the credentials of foreign envoys.

Sahle-Work, a career diplomat and international civil servant, joins the expanding league of distinguished African women to occupy the apex office on the continent with former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Joyce Banda of Malawi.

The 68-year-old Zewde has promised to work hard to make gender equality a reality in the East Africa nation, calling on citizens to maintain peace.

Kenyatta recalled that when the Ethiopian diplomat served in Nairobi as the director general of UNON, they held several fruitful consultative meetings and developed a great working relationship.

"It is this relationship that I look forward to strengthening as we work together for the mutual benefit of our two countries." said Kenyatta.

GNA