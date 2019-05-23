news, story, article

ADDIS ABABA, May 23 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, on Wednesday called for sustaining recent positive gains in the Horn of Africa region amid the normalization of ties regional countries.

The call was made by IGAD's Director of Peace and Security Division, Siraj Fegessa, while briefing IGAD's Committee Ambassadors (COA) on various peace and security related matters as well as the implementation status of the IGAD Peace and Security Strategy, due effective from 2016 to 2020.

Fegessa, who was Ethiopia's former minister of defense, "commended recent positive changes in the IGAD region that followed the rapprochement of relations between countries in the region," mainly among leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti, an IGAD statement read on Wednesday.

IGAD's director of peace and security division also emphasized the importance to sustain recent partnership agreements among countries in the region that ignited further regional cooperation and collaboration.

Fegessa also stressed the need to be guided by IGAD's policy organ so as to implement the peace and security strategy, and to contribute to the efforts of the member states in sustaining the ongoing positive changes.

He also underscored the challenges that are facing the IGAD region that are mainly attributed to the internal conflicts instigated by various reasons, the common transnational security threats and the external influences that are affecting the region.

Chairperson of IGAD's Committee of Ambassadors, Abdulaziz Mohammed, also highlighted "the urgent need" to tackle challenges that are affecting the agenda of economic integration of the IGAD countries. Mohammed also noted that positive bilateral relations among countries in the region are "contributing factors to the broader agenda of regional integration."

The chairperson also emphasized the imperative to work on the agenda of governance, saying that "lack of governance and democracy create basis for conflicts in the region."

IGAD's Committee of Ambassadors, during their recent meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, had also recommended the enhancement of "internal synergy and harmonization of programs" among member countries and the different units of IGAD's Peace and Security Division towards better sharing of information.

Internal synergy and harmonization of programs is "vital to mobilize resources for the post-war recovery as countries slide back to conflicts if they are not assisted during the period of transition to peace," according to IGAD.

