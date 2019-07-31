news, story, article

GOMA, July 31, (Xinhua/GNA) - Authorities confirmed Tuesday evening a second positive case of the Ebola virus in Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The response coordination team said at a press briefing that the positive case is in the health zone of Nyiragongo, a peripheral zone of the city of Goma.

The case is a 46-year-old man and father of 10 children from Mongbwalu, 70 km from the city of Bunia in Ituri province bordering North Kivu where the Ebola epidemic has also been rife since last year.

According to the authorities, the patient currently being treated in Goma has reportedly arrived in the Nyiragongo area since July 13 and developed the first signs on July 22.

The response coordination team called on the public to work with health workers, and reassured neighboring countries, including Rwanda and Uganda, who share the border directly with the city of Goma, that all measures are being taken for the effective control of the epidemic to prevent further spread beyond the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Earlier in July, local officials announced that the first Ebola patient in Goma had died.

GNA