news, story, article

RABAT, Aug. 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, arrived on Wednesday night in Morocco for a private visit, local news website Le360 reported on Thursday.



According to official media, Moroccan King Mohammed VI and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi reviewed during a phone call on July 8 the brotherly relations between Morocco and the UAE and ways to further develop them to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples. The phone call came after many reports in the Moroccan press of alleged friction between Morocco and the UAE over certain regional issues, mainly concerning Yemen and Libya.

GNA