ADDIS ABABA, July 31, (Xinhua/GNA) - Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is set to attend the official inauguration ceremony of Mauritania's newly elected president, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani which is scheduled for August 1, the AU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairperson of the 55-member pan African bloc also reaffirmed the AU's "high appreciation to the outgoing president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz for his respect of the Mauritanian constitution and for his crucial role in the peaceful democratic power transfer in Mauritania," an AU statement issued Tuesday read.

Faki expressed his wish to the newly elected Mauritanian president Ould Ghazouani "every success in his proclaimed will to continue and consolidate the achievements in the field of freedom, democracy and economic and social progress for the greater benefit of the Mauritanian people".

GNA