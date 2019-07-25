news, story, article

MOGADISHU, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has assured strict adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law (IHL) during military operations.

Francisco Madeira, special representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, said the AU mission ensures that all credible allegations of violation of IHL and human rights are thoroughly investigated and commensurate action is taken when such allegations are substantiated.

"There has been a reduction in the number of allegations reported by the UN and NGOs in 2018 compared to 2017, from about 94 cases related to civilian casualties to 21 respectively," Madeira said in a statement issued on Thursday after a meeting with Bahame Tom Nyanduga, UN's independent expert on the human rights situation in Somalia.

He noted that this declining trend in the number of allegations of violations of human rights and IHL attributed to AMISOM is expected to continue in 2019 as the mission strives to strengthen its prevention and accountability mechanisms.

The AU envoy said AMISOM continues to conduct its operations in full compliance with its obligations under IHL, human rights law and the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy (HRDDP).

Madeira informed Nyanduga that AMISOM has strengthened its internal oversight and accountability mechanisms such as Boards of Inquiry (BOI) to ensure enhanced compliance and accountability on issues relating to IHL and human rights law.

"Since your last visit, AMISOM trained more than 600 SNA soldiers and officers in IHL and Human Rights Law and offered its expertise to senior government officials in this regard," said Madeira.

He said the AU mission has also provided training to more than 500 Somali security forces personnel on human rights, gender issues, child protection and prevention of sexual violence in armed conflict.

GNA