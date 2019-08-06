news, story, article

ALGIERS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) -- Algeria on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant against retired Major General Khaled Nezzar, local media reported.



The state-run ENTV television said that the arrest warrant was issued by the military court in Blida province.

Nezzar served as minister of defense from 1990 to 1993, as he was a key player in the civil war that hit the North African nation in the 90s, after cancelling the second round of parliamentary elections of June 1991, which were poised to be won by the Islamist Salvation Front.

The source specified that the international warrant also targets two other individuals, namely Lotfi Nezzar, the son of Khaled Nezzar, who is the CEO of high tech firm Smart Link, in addition to Farid Belhamdine, owner of a pharmaceutical firm.The source noted that these three individuals are charged of conspiracy and undermining public order, without providing further details.

GNA