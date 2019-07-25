news, story, article

JOHANNESBURG, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - Tourism role players in Africa should develop resilience, prepare for disasters and well manage them so that tourism does not suffer, said Alain St Ange, founder of St Ange Consultancy on Wednesday at Africa Resilience Summit in Johannesburg.

Ange, former Minister of Tourism and Culture in Seychelles, pointed out that if one disaster occurs in Africa it is well covered in the media in various parts of the world with negative impact when the media shy away from good things happening in the continent.

"Tourism is very volatile. We have allowed the world to tell what should be our story.

“We have to tell the world what we want them to know. Africa have to wake up and tell its own story," said Ange.

He stated that when there was an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Seychelles saw a reduction in tourist arrivals because some thought all African countries are one country.

"We must be prepared for the disasters like Ebola or tsunami and how we communicate the information.

“We should not overemphasize the impact of the disaster, we have to manage how we tell the world. The media could be our friends and our enemies," said Ange.

New York University lecturer Gail Maoney said many organizations fail to manage disasters. "When there is a crisis, act quickly, know the crisis plan, show leadership and take responsibility... If you do not tell the truth, someone will."

Kenyan Chief of Tourism Office Robert Kamiti said in his country there is a crisis committee comprising of government, private sector and the media.

There is one source of news outlet to inform the world.

"We must prepare for the disasters and be ready to handle them. In Kenya we have a crisis committee and we have a person responsible of informing the media fast when there is disaster," said Kamiti.

