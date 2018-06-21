ABUJA, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Thirty-four Nigerians have been deported by the U.S. authorities for alleged criminal offenses, according to a Nigerian police spokesman. The deportees, comprising 32 males and only two females, arrived in Nigeria's Lagos city on Wednesday, police spokesman Joseph Alabi said on Thursday. One of the deportees was allegedly involved in narcotics, 25 accused of vario

ABUJA, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Thirty-four Nigerians have been deported by the U.S. authorities for alleged criminal offenses, according to a Nigerian police spokesman.



The deportees, comprising 32 males and only two females, arrived in Nigeria's Lagos city on Wednesday, police spokesman Joseph Alabi said on Thursday.

One of the deportees was allegedly involved in narcotics, 25 accused of various criminal offenses and the rest accused of committing immigration-related offenses, Alabi said.

The deported Nigerians have been profiled by relevant authorities in Nigeria, the police spokesman said, adding they have all been allowed to depart to their various destinations.

GNA