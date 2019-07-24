news, story, article

HARARE, July 24 (Xinhua/GNA) - The World Food Program (WFP) has said that more than a third of rural households in Zimbabwe are "dangerously" food insecure following the El Nino-induced drought that hit the country and other parts of Southern Africa during the 2018/19 rain season.

WFP said in a tweet that it was working with the government and development partners to help the needy families.

"Severe drought has rendered more than a third of rural households in Zimbabwe -- or around 3.5 million people -- dangerously food insecure.

“We're working with the government and partners to provide urgent support to those who need it," it said.

The United Nations has already said that more than 6 million Zimbabweans (or nearly 40 percent of the population) require food aid until the next harvest in April 2020 due to the drought and the impact of Cyclone Idai which hit the country, together with Mozambique and Malawi in March.

The Zimbabwe government has since completed a document which outlines modalities on the implementation of a Food for Work program under which beneficiaries get food packs after working on identified projects.

The last food for work program was undertaken in 2016 following another serious drought in the country.

Generally, priority is placed on projects that achieve food security. The incapacitated still receive food under the government's drought relief program.

GNA