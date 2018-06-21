ABUJA, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Fifteen people were wounded following an attack by two suicide bombers who hit an army barracks in Nigeria's north-eastern state of Borno, local police confirmed early Thursday. The incident late Wednesday caused an unusual pandemonium inside the army barracks as the two female suicide bombers targeted a pub mostly patronized by the military personnel. Borno State

ABUJA, June 21, (Xinhua/ GNA) - Fifteen people were wounded following an attack by two suicide bombers who hit an army barracks in Nigeria's north-eastern state of Borno, local police confirmed early Thursday.



The incident late Wednesday caused an unusual pandemonium inside the army barracks as the two female suicide bombers targeted a pub mostly patronized by the military personnel.

Borno State police spokesman Edet Okon said soldiers had gunned down the first bomber while trying to purchase a ticket to gain entry into the barracks' main market.

"The soldiers had shot her on suspicion she was a bomber," Okon said, adding the second bomber detonated an improvised explosive device inside a commercial tricycle.

As a result, the two suicide bombers died instantly, the police spokesman said. However, it is not clear if the wounded victims were mostly military personnel in the barracks.

Okon said all the wounded victims had been taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Last weekend, at least 34 people were killed and 48 others wounded following a twin explosion and a grenade attack in Damboa Town, also in Borno.

The attacks in Borno and other northeastern states in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, are mainly carried out by Boko Haram, the deadliest terror group in West Africa.

Nigeria has made considerable gains against the terror group, dislodging its fighters from the Sambisa Forest.

Boko Haram has been blamed for the death of more than 20,000 people and displacement of 2.3 million others in Nigeria since 2009.

GNA