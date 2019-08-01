news, story, article

ABUJA, Aug. 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - At least 15 bodies were recovered following a boat mishap in central Nigeria, with more casualties feared, according to a local official on Thursday.



The passenger boat which had the capacity of carrying up to 50 passengers capsized midway on River Malale while returning from a local market in the central state of Niger on Saturday, Ibrahim Inga, a rescue official told Xinhua.

Due to telecommunication challenges, rescue officials only heard about the incident late Tuesday, prompting an operation to search for victims, said Inga, who heads the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

The official said only 15 bodies were recovered as of Wednesday. The rescue operation continued Thursday morning for more casualties.

"We think poor visibility and overloading could be responsible for the accident," he said, adding that the high number of deaths was caused by lack of life jackets. Local police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

